Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Kenya enjoyed a sweep of the world cross country senior titles on Sunday with victories for Japhet Kipyegon Korir and Emily Chebet in snowy conditions in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
Korir, 19, won the men's event in 32 minutes and 45 seconds, comfortably clear of Ethiopian Imane Merga (32:51), the 2011 winner and defending champion, and Eritrea's Teklemariam Medhin (32:54).
"Despite difficult conditions I managed to achieve this great success," Korir told the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) website (www.iaaf.org).
"Not long ago I was promoted to senior and this, being one of my first starts make this achievement ever more sweet.
"It needs to be mentioned that all the mud and cold weather didn't make this run easier. Now my plan is to prepare for the world championships in Moscow."
Chebet, 27, again showed her liking for the Myslecinek Park course by regaining the women's title she won in Poland in 2010 after reeling in Ethiopia's Hiwot Ayalew to take her event in 24:24.
Ayalew looked set to triumph when establishing a clear lead going into the final steep uphill stretch but she tired and was overhauled by Chebet.
Ayalew finished three seconds behind with compatriot Belaynesh Oljira third in 24:33.
"I won here in Bydgoszcz again, but this time the course was much harder," said Chebet.
"This year not only the weather was demanding - snow and a lot of mud - but also many ups and downs we had to cope with."
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.