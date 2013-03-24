Kenya enjoyed a sweep of the world cross country senior titles on Sunday with victories for Japhet Kipyegon Korir and Emily Chebet in snowy conditions in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Korir, 19, won the men's event in 32 minutes and 45 seconds, comfortably clear of Ethiopian Imane Merga (32:51), the 2011 winner and defending champion, and Eritrea's Teklemariam Medhin (32:54).

"Despite difficult conditions I managed to achieve this great success," Korir told the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) website (www.iaaf.org).

"Not long ago I was promoted to senior and this, being one of my first starts make this achievement ever more sweet.

"It needs to be mentioned that all the mud and cold weather didn't make this run easier. Now my plan is to prepare for the world championships in Moscow."

Chebet, 27, again showed her liking for the Myslecinek Park course by regaining the women's title she won in Poland in 2010 after reeling in Ethiopia's Hiwot Ayalew to take her event in 24:24.

Ayalew looked set to triumph when establishing a clear lead going into the final steep uphill stretch but she tired and was overhauled by Chebet.

Ayalew finished three seconds behind with compatriot Belaynesh Oljira third in 24:33.

"I won here in Bydgoszcz again, but this time the course was much harder," said Chebet.

"This year not only the weather was demanding - snow and a lot of mud - but also many ups and downs we had to cope with."

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)