Aug Following are some facts about the South Korean city of Daegu, which is hosting the August 27-September 4 athletics World Championships.

* Located some 260 kilometres southeast of the capital Seoul, Daegu is South Korea's fourth-largest city with a population of more than 2.5 million.

* The capital of Gyeongbuk province, Daegu is the region's political, economic and cultural core.

* The city lies in a basin surrounded by mountains which make for hot, humid conditions in summer and trap cold, dry air in the winter. Temperatures typically top 30C (86F) in July and August and dip well below freezing in January and February.

* Known as South Korea's "Textile City," the Samsung Group has its origins in Daegu. An economic downturn hit manufacturing hard in the area and it has now sought to take advantage of Korea's blossoming fashion industry and new technologies.

* Daegu is home to some of Korea's top sports teams including the Samsung Lions (baseball)and Daegu Football Club.

* South Korea's 13th president, Roh Tae-woo, hails from Daegu.

