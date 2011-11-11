MONACO London's victorious bid to stage the 2017 world athletics championships was hailed as "good for our sport" by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Lamine Diack on Friday.

London beat Doha by 16 votes to 10 for the right to stage the track and field showpiece for the first time.

The 78-year-old Senegalese had long made it clear that London needed to retain the track at the Olympic stadium following next year's Games for the bid to have any success.

Doubts over an athletics legacy at the Stratford venue were only lifted last month when the British government guaranteed the track would be retained following an ongoing dispute over the future use of the stadium.

"We have fought very hard to have this stadium staying a stadium for athletics, and now we are all agreed it is staying with athletics, and 25,000 (capacity) is too small for London coming down from 85, so we now will have 60,000. So I am happy," Diack told a news conference.

"We had never in the history of the bidding process for the IAAF world championships this type of ceremony with this amount of interest in the TV and newspapers and so on. We have never had this level before with bids all good and London won 16 to 10 votes... the result is good for our sport.

"I remember some of you journalists saying (when the track was retained) that Lamine Diack had to deliver now, and so we have delivered now.

"I'm really happy we made a good choice today and I wish the best to the organising committee to continue its work."

Diack also praised Doha's bid, saying it offered "a great future for our sport."

"I pay tribute to them especially with the new ideas they presented and I hope they will bid again in the future," he said.