Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
MOSCOW Germany's Robert Harting won his third successive world discus title in impressive style on Tuesday when his 69.11 metre throw, the fourth-longest of the season, was too good for perennial runner-up Piotr Malachowski of Poland who took another silver.
Harting, also the Olympic and European champion and world runner-up in 2007, has been the most consistent performer all season but with Malachowski the only man to break 70 metres this year it was always likely to be close.
The German set the early pace with a 68.13-metre second throw then, after clattering his third into the cage, launched his gold-winning fourth.
Malachowski responded strongly but his 68.36 was not enough and Harting, with the title in the bag, sent his final throw 68.08. Former world and Olympic champion Gerd Kanter of Estonia took the bronze with 65.19.
Harting then toyed with a mass of photographers waiting for his now-trademark celebration and duly delivered by ripping off his vest before starting his lap of honour.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.