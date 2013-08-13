Robert Harting of Germany competes in the men's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A photographer takes pictures of Robert Harting of Germany as he rips his shirt off to celebrate winning gold at the men's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Robert Harting of Germany celebrates after winning gold at the men's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

MOSCOW Germany's Robert Harting won his third successive world discus title in impressive style on Tuesday when his 69.11 metre throw, the fourth-longest of the season, was too good for perennial runner-up Piotr Malachowski of Poland who took another silver.

Harting, also the Olympic and European champion and world runner-up in 2007, has been the most consistent performer all season but with Malachowski the only man to break 70 metres this year it was always likely to be close.

The German set the early pace with a 68.13-metre second throw then, after clattering his third into the cage, launched his gold-winning fourth.

Malachowski responded strongly but his 68.36 was not enough and Harting, with the title in the bag, sent his final throw 68.08. Former world and Olympic champion Gerd Kanter of Estonia took the bronze with 65.19.

Harting then toyed with a mass of photographers waiting for his now-trademark celebration and duly delivered by ripping off his vest before starting his lap of honour.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)