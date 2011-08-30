DAEGU, South Korea German Robert Harding suffered through the agony of an injured knee to win the discus world title on Tuesday, and planned to take a beer shower to douse the pain.

Harding took the gold with a throw of 68.97 metres in Daegu, with Estonian Gert Kanter claiming silver and Iran's Eshan Hadadi the bronze.

Harding was surprised to have thrown as long as he did and said many of the discus throwers had been nursing injuries in South Korea.

"Even me, I have problems because my knee hurts so much. At the qualification we managed to keep the pain down, but today the injections did not relieve me much," he said, adding that he would get his shot put team mate to help him dull the pain with an unusual remedy.

"I guess I will be limping back to the bus. I will relieve my knee pain tonight with a beer shower from Ralf Bartels."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)