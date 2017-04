NAIROBI Kenya has opened an investigation into the cases of runners Koki Manunga and Joyce Zakary who failed drugs tests at the world championships in Beijing, the east African nation's athletics body said on Wednesday.

"Athletics Kenya (AK) has already met with the IAAF and the athletes involved, and has begun investigating the situation which led to these results," AK said in a statement, adding that the two athletes had accepted provisional suspensions.

"Follow-up action will be taken in Kenya," it said.

