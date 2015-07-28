British Olympic champion heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill arrives in a boat at the Serpentine lake at Hyde Park in London September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced that she is to compete in the world athletics championships in Beijing next month.

"My coach and I have made the decision that I'm going to make myself available ... for the world champs," she said on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Ennis-Hill returned to the sport in May following the birth of her son.

The 29-year-old produced her three best displays since the London Olympics when she featured at the Anniversary Games in the capital at the weekend.

Ennis-Hill takes her place in a 62-strong British squad for the Aug. 22-30 event in China alongside the likes of fellow Olympic champions Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford.

Farah, who has been dogged by the recent doping allegations surrounding coach Alberto Salazar, will look to retain his world titles over 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

He also won gold in the 5,000 metres in 2011.

Olympic, Commonwealth and European champion Rutherford is aiming to add the only missing major gold medal to his long jump collection.

Victory at the iconic Bird's Nest stadium would also help him become the fourth Briton, after Daley Thompson, Sally Gunnell and Jonathan Edwards, to hold simultaneously all four titles.

"Beijing is a hugely important event to us, yet this is the first of three huge global competitions, with the Olympics in Rio next year and the home world championships in 2017," said British Athletics performance director Neil Black.

"I’m very confident we have selected a team who can be successful in Beijing as well as use it as a platform on to further Olympic and world successes."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Neville Dalton)