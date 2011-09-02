Caballero has Bravo's blessings as first-choice at Man City
Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
DAEGU, South Korea Jamaican Usain Bolt returns to the Daegu Stadium on Friday with a second chance to put his stamp on the 13th world championships five days after his 100 metres debacle.
The world's fastest man, who stormed out of the arena after a false start in the final of the blue riband sprint on Sunday, opens the defence of his 200 title in the heats on the seventh morning of the championships.
While he was thought to be vulnerable in the shorter sprint after a patchy season, Olympic champion and world record holder Bolt could hardly be a stronger favourite in the half-lap event.
American Allyson Felix admitted her decision to add the 400 to her schedule had left her sluggish in the heats of the 200 and she will need to be at her best when she goes for a fourth straight world title in the highlight of the evening session.
Compatriot Carmelita Jeter has targeted a double of her own after winning the 100 earlier in the championships, while Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown and a third American, Shalonda Solomon, all looked impressive in the heats.
Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot and Ethiopian Meseret Defar will be battling it out for 5,000 metres gold immediately before the 200 final in an intriguing contest between the past two champions.
There could be American success in the men's shot put final through defending champion Christian Cantwell, while Czech world record holder and Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova and German Christina Obergfoell will be among those fighting it out for gold in the women's javelin.
Australian Mitchell Watt has made no secret of his belief that he can turn his bronze in Berlin two years ago into gold in the men's long jump although defending champion Dwight Phillips enjoyed a return to form in the heats.
In the last event of the evening, double amputee Oscar Pistorius will open South Africa's bid for gold in the 4x400 relay final.
Leicester City said on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around at the relegation-threatened Premier League champions.
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.