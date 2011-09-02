Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) takes off his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DAEGU, South Korea Jamaican Usain Bolt returns to the Daegu Stadium on Friday with a second chance to put his stamp on the 13th world championships five days after his 100 metres debacle.

The world's fastest man, who stormed out of the arena after a false start in the final of the blue riband sprint on Sunday, opens the defence of his 200 title in the heats on the seventh morning of the championships.

While he was thought to be vulnerable in the shorter sprint after a patchy season, Olympic champion and world record holder Bolt could hardly be a stronger favourite in the half-lap event.

American Allyson Felix admitted her decision to add the 400 to her schedule had left her sluggish in the heats of the 200 and she will need to be at her best when she goes for a fourth straight world title in the highlight of the evening session.

Compatriot Carmelita Jeter has targeted a double of her own after winning the 100 earlier in the championships, while Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown and a third American, Shalonda Solomon, all looked impressive in the heats.

Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot and Ethiopian Meseret Defar will be battling it out for 5,000 metres gold immediately before the 200 final in an intriguing contest between the past two champions.

There could be American success in the men's shot put final through defending champion Christian Cantwell, while Czech world record holder and Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova and German Christina Obergfoell will be among those fighting it out for gold in the women's javelin.

Australian Mitchell Watt has made no secret of his belief that he can turn his bronze in Berlin two years ago into gold in the men's long jump although defending champion Dwight Phillips enjoyed a return to form in the heats.

In the last event of the evening, double amputee Oscar Pistorius will open South Africa's bid for gold in the 4x400 relay final.

