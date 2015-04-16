Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
List of host cities for the IAAF World Championships after Eugene was named on Thursday as the 2021 hosts:
2021 - Eugene, U.S.
2019 - Doha, Qatar
2017 - London, Britain
2015 - Beijing, China
2013 - Moscow, Russia
2011 - Daegu, South Korea
2009 - Berlin, Germany
2007 - Osaka, Japan
2005 - Helsinki, Finland
2003 - Paris, France
2001 - Edmonton, Canada
1999 - Seville, Spain
1997 - Athens, Greece
1995 - Gothenburg, Sweden
1993 - Stuttgart, Germany
1991 - Tokyo, Japan
1987 - Rome, Italy
1983 - Helsinki, Finland
(Compiled by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.