Mo Farah (2L) of Britain runs outside the pack of athletes in the men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mo Farah (C) of Britain competes with Galen Rupp (2R) of the U.S. and Goitom Kifle of Eritrea (R) in the men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chris Derrick of the U.S., Mo Farah of Britain, Yevgeny Rybakov of Russia and Stephen Mokoka of South Africa compete in the men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mo Farah of Britain competes in the men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mo Farah of Britain cools himself off before the start of his men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Mo Farah of Britain runs in the men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

MOSCOW 'Not again' was the single thought that spurred double Olympic champion Mo Farah to dig deep then deeper still into his reserves of speed and endurance as he stormed to a sweet world championships 10,000 metres victory on Saturday.

Farah was three-quarters of the way through his famed final-lap sprint but still had Ethiopia's defending champion Ibrahim Jeilan, who denied him gold so painfully two years ago, hanging on his shoulder.

In Daegu last time out, Jeilan nipped in at the line to deny the Briton a first world title but this time he was left watching Farah's heels as his rival pulled away to win in 27:21.71.

The Ethiopian had to settle for silver in 27:22.23 while Kenya's Paul Tanui took bronze in 27:22.61.

"I remember two years ago almost exactly the same thing happened," Farah told a news conference.

"For the last lap I could see he was there and I was thinking to myself 'you've got to make this lap worth it but at the same time have something left at the end'.

"He was right there and I was thinking down the home straight 'not again, not again, just drive for the line'."

Hot favourite Farah, competing in his first race over the distance since winning at the London Olympics, looked calm and collected throughout the final on a sultry evening at the Luzhniki stadium.

Knowing he could outsprint the opposition, Farah was happy to settle into the pack for most of the race, leaving the Kenyans and Ethiopians to set the pace before making his move on the penultimate lap.

The 30-year-old, who has worked with sprint coach John Smith to hone his finishing speed, moved to the front and began to wind up the pace but there was still a leading group of six at the bell.

SPARSE CROWD

Farah kicked again and was followed by Jeilan but coming down the home straight the Ethiopian finally knew he had lost the title.

The Briton, cheered on by a sparse crowd in stark contrast to the 80,000 screaming fans who packed the Olympic stadium in London last year, crossed the finish with arms outstretched.

He did his lap of honour with a Union Flag wrapped around his shoulders and his spikes draped around his neck, producing his 'Mobot' celebration on demand from supporters.

Jeilan, who missed most of last year through injury and did not compete in London, told reporters his buildup to the championships had been affected by a stomach problem.

"My preparation was the same as two years ago but with two weeks to go until the race I got ill and had to miss three days of training, basically two main training sessions. I believe that's why I lost gold," he said.

Saturday's gold was the missing piece in a jigsaw for the Somalia-born Farah who holds both Olympic distance titles and plans to defend his world 5,000 crown in Moscow.

"It was a great race (in 2011), Ibrahim deserved it but it's something that has been on my mind and something has been missing," Farah said. "As I crossed the line I was thinking about Daegu."

Since that defeat, Farah, under the guidance of his coach Alberto Salazar, has acquired an air of invincibility aided by a ruthless will to win on the track that is defied by his beaming smile and relaxed demeanour off it.

He has shown his versatility this season and is the first man to combine running under 3:30 for the 1,500m, after setting a European record of 3:28.81 in Monaco last month, and under 27 minutes for 10,000.

For Farah, gold in Moscow made all the sacrifices and time away from his family worthwhile.

"My two girls were born just after the Olympics and I've been away from them so much," he said. "They don't recognise me and see me as stranger."

(Writing by Alison Wildey, Editing by Mitch Phillips)