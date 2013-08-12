David Oliver of the U.S. (L) clears a hurdle in the men's 110 metres hurdles semi-finals during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MOSCOW Powerful American David Oliver won the world 110 metres hurdles title on Monday with a season-leading time of 13.00 seconds.

Oliver, who had been the form athlete all year and impressive throughout the competition, led early and maintained his form to take an emotional victory.

American dreams of a clean sweep came up just short as veteran Ryan Wilson took silver in 13.13 but a last-hurdle stumble by defending champion Jason Richardson allowed Russia's Sergey Shubenkov to snatch bronze in 13.24.

Olympic champion and world record holder Aries Merritt had a ragged race and could only finish sixth.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)