Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MOSCOW Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completed a remarkable sprint double on Friday as she added the 200 metres world championship gold to the 100 she won earlier in the week.

However, her eagerly-awaited showdown with Allyson Felix failed to materialise as the American, seeking a record ninth world championship gold, pulled up with a hamstring injury early in the race and fell to the floor in tears.

Fraser-Pryce ran a brilliant bend and was always in command, coming home in 22.17 seconds.

Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast, also second in the 100 metres, pipped Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare by sixth thousandths of a second for silver.

Fraser-Pryce won the 100 metres gold medal at last year's Olympics and took silver in the 200 behind Felix.

(This version of the story was corrected to show Fraser-Pryce won silver in 200m at 2012 Olympics.)

(Editing by Ed Osmond)