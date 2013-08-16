London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
MOSCOW Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completed a remarkable sprint double on Friday as she added the 200 metres world championship gold to the 100 she won earlier in the week.
However, her eagerly-awaited showdown with Allyson Felix failed to materialise as the American, seeking a record ninth world championship gold, pulled up with a hamstring injury early in the race and fell to the floor in tears.
Fraser-Pryce ran a brilliant bend and was always in command, coming home in 22.17 seconds.
Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast, also second in the 100 metres, pipped Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare by sixth thousandths of a second for silver.
Fraser-Pryce won the 100 metres gold medal at last year's Olympics and took silver in the 200 behind Felix.
(This version of the story was corrected to show Fraser-Pryce won silver in 200m at 2012 Olympics.)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.