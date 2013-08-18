Leicester register back-to-back wins with 3-1 Hull victory
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.
MOSCOW Kenyan Asbel Kiprop put last year's Olympic disappointment firmly behind him with an emphatic 1,500 metres world title defence on Sunday.
The long-striding Kiprop's devastating finishing kick quickly took him clear when he loomed up on team mate Nixon Kiplomo Chepseba's shoulder around 80 metres from home and he coasted over the line in 3:36.28.
Kiprop, Olympic champion in 2008, finished last in London when he was nursing a hamstring injury but has been in hot form this season, including a scintillating run in Monaco last month when he became the fourth fastest of all-time at the distance.
In the battle for minor medals, American Matthew Centrowitz (3:36.78) took silver and South African Johan Cronje (3.36:83) bronze.
Algeria's Olympic champion Taoufik Makhloufi missed the championships through illness.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed career-best figures of eight for 50 to help Australia bundle out India for 189 on the first day of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
March 4 Forward Marko Arnautovic's first-half double gave Stoke City a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and sent the visitors into the relegation zone for the first time this season.