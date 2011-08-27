Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya holds her national flag after winning the women's 10,000 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

DAEGU, South Korea Vivian Cheruiyot won gold in the women's 10,000 metres on Saturday as Kenya swept the first four places at the athletics world championships in Daegu, South Korea.

Compatriot Sally Kipyego could not overhaul Cheruiyot in a blazing sprint to the line and took silver, with Linet Masai taking the bronze. Another Kenyan, Priscah Cherono, finished fourth.

It was the second podium sweep of the day for Kenya, who also took home gold, silver and bronze in the women's marathon earlier on Saturday.

Cheruiyot, who took the 5,000 title in Berlin two years, ago, won in a personal best time of 30:48.98 after hitting the front with two laps to go.

"It is great to win gold in my first championships race over 10,000 with a personal best," she said. "We were inspired by the marathon girls and we wanted to achieve the same."

American Shalane Flanagan took the field out over the first 3,000m but on lap nine the rangy Masai, who won the title two years ago, injected a burst of pace and strung out the field behind her.

With her rivals sitting on her shoulder Masai tried to encourage them to shoulder some of the pacemaking burden but eventually the effort told on her in the closing 800m and she was outpaced by Cheruiyot and Kipyego.

"I am disappointed because I was not able to defend my title, but I'm happy to win a medal," said Masai.

"We had a team strategy -- to share the rounds in leading. I think I was not able to push in the end because I stayed in front most of the race."

Cheruiyot starts the defence of her 5,000 title on Tuesday.

