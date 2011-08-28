Ibrahim Jeilan of Ethiopia (L) passes Mohamed Farah of Britain on the main straight on his way to winning the men's 10,000 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

DAEGU, South Korea Ibrahim Jeilan of Ethiopia sprinted past Briton Mo Farah to win the men's 10,000 metres world title on Sunday after four-times defending champion Kenenisa Bekele had limped off the track.

Jeilan clocked 27 minutes 13.81 seconds ahead of Farah who took the silver while another Ethiopian Imane Merga was third.

"I don't have the words to explain," a joyous Jeilan said.

Bekele, who had never been beaten on the track over 10,000 metres, had not raced in almost two years because of a calf injury.

The double Olympic champion and world record holder said he did not regret coming to the South Korean city of Daegu and did not rule out racing again this season.

He is also the world record holder over 5,000 and was considering running in that race in Daegu.

"I didn't want to miss this race because I thought I had a chance," he added. "I'm glad I came, I wanted to try," he said, confirming that it was his right leg that was again causing problems.

Farah, who was trying to become the first British world champion over 10,000 metres, looked like he had the race sewn up when he struck for home at the bell.

"It means a lot winning a major medal, it would have been nice with a gold but the better man won on the day," he said, adding that he would consult with the medical team before making a final decision on running in the 5,000.

"I thought I had that speed right at the end but obviously he was finishing quicker and at the end he was getting quicker and quicker."

(Editing by Ossian Shine and John Mehaffey)