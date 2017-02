David Lekuta Rudisha of Kenya (2nd R) sprints ahead of Abubaker Kaki of Sudan (R), Adam Kszczot of Poland (L) and Yuriy Borzakovskiy of Russia (2nd L) on his way to winning the men's 800 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

DAEGU, South Korea World record holder David Rudisha of Kenya won gold in the men's 800 metres at the world championships Tuesday with a dominant display of front running.

The rangy Rudisha, who broke the world record twice in a week in 2010, took the title in Daegu in a time of 1:43.91 ahead of Abubaker Kaki of Sudan.

The bronze medal went to Russian Yuriy Borzakovskiy.

Rudisha is unbeaten over the distance in two years, his last loss coming when he failed to qualify for the 2009 world championship final in Berlin.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)