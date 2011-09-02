DAEGU, South Korea Jamaica's Usain Bolt kept the showboating to a minimum and swept through to the semi-finals of the men's 200 metres at the world championships on Friday.

Defending champion and world record holder Bolt, who was sensationally disqualified from Sunday's 100 final after a false start, cruised home to win his heat in a time of 20.30.

The lanky Jamaican took off his shoes and stood hands-on-hips watching his performance on the Daegu stadium's giant screen, but apart from a 'thumbs up' to reporters he gave none of his typically flamboyant comments.

Also qualifying for the semi-finals later on Friday were American Walter Dix (20.42) and Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre (20.51).

Dix, who took silver in the 100 behind Blake, oozed confidence and questioned Bolt's readiness for the event.

"I feel that this year it is my stronger event and definitely, I go for gold here," he added. "I am not sure about how Usain is ready. The heat was quite slow. I think that this time it will not be as easy for him as in the past years."

Egyptian Amr Ibrahim Mostafa Seoud ran second in Dix's heat and later collapsed in an area where athletes speak to reporters. Medical staff treated him and he was able to get back to his feet.

"I'm fine, I had a fever five days ago," he told Reuters. "I felt dizzy and I fell down," he added, saying that he still intended to run in the semis.

Bolt, the world's fastest man, had stormed out of the arena after his disqualification in the 100 but later congratulated his Jamaican team mate Yohan Blake on taking his title.

Famous for playing to the crowd with his pre-race antics and trademark victory celebration, Bolt said he would return fully focussed on the 200 as well as the 4x100 relay race.

(Editing by John O'Brien)