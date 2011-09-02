DAEGU, South Korea Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot retained her women's 5,000 metres world title on Friday to add to her gold in the 10,000 in Daegu.

The 27-year-old crossed the line in a time of 14 minutes 55.36 ahead of compatriot Sylvia Kibet in second place.

Ethiopia's Meseret Defar, the 2007 world champion, could not hide her disappointment after taking the bronze.

Cheruiyot, who led a Kenyan sweep of the medals in the 10,000 on Saturday, struck for home at the bell with Defar tucked in behind.

The Ethiopian grimaced as Cheruiyot found another gear at the top of the home straight and was pushed down to the bronze medal position by the fast-finishing Kibet.

"I am incredibly happy to be at this point as a double medalist," said. "The secret for Kenya's success? We normally do team work, that is the secret of our success."

Cheruiyot was well outside her fastest mark of the year (14:20.87) and did not think she would be able to touch Tirunesh Dibaba's world record this season.

"I do not think that a world record is still possible this year. I have only one more race coming up in Zurich. The season is off now," she added. "Maybe the record is possible next year."

Defar, who had pulled up during the 10,000 with a stomach complaint, endured another disappointing night. The 27-year-old had looked poised to strike on Cheruiyot's shoulder after the final bend but had nothing left to give.

"I contracted a bacteria on the flight from Ethiopia to here," explained Defar. "I felt much better today, but the medication to heal weakened me. I am not happy, certainly not, but it is another medal for Ethiopia."

