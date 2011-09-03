Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Official mascot Sarbi imitates Usain Bolt of Jamaica after Bolt won the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DAEGU, South Korea Jamaican Usain Bolt blazed to the 200 metres title at the world championships on Saturday in 19.40 seconds to confirm his reputation as the king of sprinters.

Bolt lost his 100 title to young understudy Yohan Blake last weekend after being disqualified for a false start in the final and was in no mood to give up the gold in his favourite event.

Bolt powered home ahead of American Walter Dix while Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre took the bronze.

The world record holder burst from the blocks and ate up the ground on Dix on his outside in a matter of strides.

Moving up through the gears around the bend, Bolt emerged at the top of the home straight with the race in the bag but pushed himself hard to the line to make sure there would be no more mistakes.

The 25-year-old double Olympic champion has not been at his peak this season, struggling to regain top form following a back injury that ended his 2010 season prematurely.

However, the great showman was at his imperious best on the penultimate day of competition in Daegu and could still leave South Korea with two gold medals with the 4x100 relay to come on Sunday.

Dix, who also won silver in the 100 metres after taking bronzes over the 100 and 200 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, told Eurosport television he was happy with the race but still had some things he could work on.

"In Beijing I got two bronzes, I have now got two silvers, next year gold," he said in a reference to the London Olympics.

