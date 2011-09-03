Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
DAEGU, South Korea Jamaican Usain Bolt blazed to the 200 metres title at the world championships on Saturday in 19.40 seconds to confirm his reputation as the king of sprinters.
Bolt lost his 100 title to young understudy Yohan Blake last weekend after being disqualified for a false start in the final and was in no mood to give up the gold in his favourite event.
Bolt powered home ahead of American Walter Dix while Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre took the bronze.
The world record holder burst from the blocks and ate up the ground on Dix on his outside in a matter of strides.
Moving up through the gears around the bend, Bolt emerged at the top of the home straight with the race in the bag but pushed himself hard to the line to make sure there would be no more mistakes.
The 25-year-old double Olympic champion has not been at his peak this season, struggling to regain top form following a back injury that ended his 2010 season prematurely.
However, the great showman was at his imperious best on the penultimate day of competition in Daegu and could still leave South Korea with two gold medals with the 4x100 relay to come on Sunday.
Dix, who also won silver in the 100 metres after taking bronzes over the 100 and 200 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, told Eurosport television he was happy with the race but still had some things he could work on.
"In Beijing I got two bronzes, I have now got two silvers, next year gold," he said in a reference to the London Olympics.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.