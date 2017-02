Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia competes in the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DAEGU, South Korea Women's pole vault world record holder Yelena Isinbayeva went out of her event at the world athletics championships in Daegu Tuesday when she failed to clear 4.80 metres.

The Russian Olympic gold medallist had been favourite to regain the world title she won in 2005 and 2007 but lost two years ago, but was far from her best.

