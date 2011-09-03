DAEGU, South Korea German Matthias de Zordo "hit it hard" on the first attempt to condemn Norway's defending champion Andreas Thorkildsen to javelin silver at the world athletics championships on Saturday.

"I do not know what was wrong with Andreas Thorkildsen, why he was not able to attack," the burly German happily told reporters.

His first throw of 86.27 metres was enough to take the Norwegian's title in Daegu, which was just as well as De Zordo injured his ankle after his fourth attempt and needed treatment.

"My coach told me to hit it hard on the first attempt," he added. "I am glad I was able to and I am really happy that it was enough to win."

A groin injury hampered Thorkildsen in his first two meetings of the year but since then he has looked as if he has been approaching unbeatable form.

The Olympic champion, though, came up short under the Daegu floodlights.

"When it comes to statistics, this is my worst result since the world championships in Paris (in 2003)," he said.

"Still, this is my eighth medal from big competitions in a row. I know that gold was reachable, but my technique today was just bad."

(Editing by John Mehaffey)