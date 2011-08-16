Kenya's Wilson Kiprop celebrates after winning the 10,000m men's race at the 2010 African Athletics Championship at the Nyayo stadium in the capital Nairobi, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI Kenya's world half-marathon champion and African 10,000 metres champion Wilson Kiprop has dropped out of the east African nation's team for the world championships in Daegu, South Korea, because of injury, officials said Tuesday.

His place has been taken by Paul Kipngetich Tanui, who won a silver medal at the world cross country championships in Punta Umbria, Spain, in March.

Tanui finished fifth at last month's national championships, which served as qualifying for the world championships starting on August27.

"Wilson pulled a hamstring during training and subsequently dropped out of the team," Athletics Kenya secretary general David Okeyo told reporters.

Tanui joins Peter Kirui and Martin Mathathi, who were first and third respectively in the national championships.

(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Clare Fallon)