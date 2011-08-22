Five memorable moments from the IAAF World Championships, which began in 1983 in Helsinki. This year's event takes place in the South Korean city of Daegu, from August 27-September 4.

1. Mike Powell long jump world record (Tokyo, 1991)

Trailing U.S. compatriot Carl Lewis's leap of 8.91 metres, Powell soared through the Tokyo night to land a stunning 8.95m to eclipse Bob Beamon's 1968 record by five centimetres.

2. Usain Bolt 100-200 world record double (Berlin, 2009)

The Jamaican sprint machine proved Beijing was no fluke, scorching the blue Berlin track with times even faster than his stunning 2008 Olympic world-record performance. His records of 9.58 seconds in the 100 and 19.19 in the 200 still stand.

3. Jonathan Edwards triple jump world record (Gothenburg, 1995)

The Briton's opening hop, step and jump covered a world-record 18.16m and on his next attempt, the future Olympic champion (2000) increased the mark to the still-standing 18.29.

4. Michael Johnson 400 world record (Seville, 1999)

The talented Texan made his fourth consecutive 400 world title the sweetest one, wiping out Butch Reynolds's 1988 record with a sizzling run of 43.18 seconds that still stands. Already the 200 world record holder, and first Olympic champ at both 200 and 400 metres in the same Games (Atlanta 1996), he clipped 11 hundredths of a second off Reynolds's record.

5. Carl Lewis and a 100 metres for the ages (Tokyo, 1991)

The American icon regained his world record with a blazing finish to clock 9.86 seconds, but that was only a part of the story. Six men ran 9.96 seconds or faster in what was considered the greatest sprint race of all time.

(Compiled by Gene Cherry; Editing by Peter Rutherford)