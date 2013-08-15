MOSCOW Trinidad and Tobago's Jehue Gordon won his nation's first world championship gold for 16 years when he pipped Michael Tinsley to the world 400 metres hurdles title by a hundredth of a second in a lunging finish on Thursday.
Gordon's storming second 200 metres enabled him to mow down the fast-starting Tinsley right on the line, forcing the American to settle for silver again after his second place at last year's Olympics.
Gordon, the world junior champion in 2010, clocked a season-leading 47.69 with Tinsley (47.70) followed home by Serbia's Emir Bekric, who set a national record in 48.05.
Ato Boldon, who won the 200 metres crown in 1997, was Trinidad's last world gold medallist.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Sonia Oxley)