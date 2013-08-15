Jehue Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago (R) wins the men's 400 metres hurdles final next to third place finisher Emir Bekric of Serbia during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MOSCOW Trinidad and Tobago's Jehue Gordon won his nation's first world championship gold for 16 years when he pipped Michael Tinsley to the world 400 metres hurdles title by a hundredth of a second in a lunging finish on Thursday.

Gordon's storming second 200 metres enabled him to mow down the fast-starting Tinsley right on the line, forcing the American to settle for silver again after his second place at last year's Olympics.

Gordon, the world junior champion in 2010, clocked a season-leading 47.69 with Tinsley (47.70) followed home by Serbia's Emir Bekric, who set a national record in 48.05.

Ato Boldon, who won the 200 metres crown in 1997, was Trinidad's last world gold medallist.

