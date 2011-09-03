Asbel Kiprop of Kenya (C), Silas Kiplagat of Kenya (R) and Matthew Centrowitz of the U.S. (L) celebrate after the men's 1,500 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Asbel Kiprop of Kenya (R) runs ahead of Mekonnen Gebremedhin of Ethiopia on his way to winning the men's 1,500 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

DAEGU, South Korea Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop outsprinted compatriot Silas Kiplagat to win a first world championships 1,500 metres gold for Kenya on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, fourth after starting as favourite in the last two world championships, lit the afterburners over the last 200 metres and crossed the line in three minutes 35.69 seconds to win the title and clinch Kenya's sixth gold in Daegu.

Commonwealth champion Kiplagat, the fastest man this year, had briefly led Kiprop on the back straight of the last lap but had to settle for silver in 3.35.92.

American Matt Centrowitz claimed bronze in 3.36.08 just ahead of Spain's Manuel Olmedo. Defending champion Yusuf Saad Kamel, the Kenyan-born Bahraini, went out in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by John Mehaffey)