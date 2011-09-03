Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
DAEGU, South Korea Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop outsprinted compatriot Silas Kiplagat to win a first world championships 1,500 metres gold for Kenya on Saturday.
The 22-year-old, fourth after starting as favourite in the last two world championships, lit the afterburners over the last 200 metres and crossed the line in three minutes 35.69 seconds to win the title and clinch Kenya's sixth gold in Daegu.
Commonwealth champion Kiplagat, the fastest man this year, had briefly led Kiprop on the back straight of the last lap but had to settle for silver in 3.35.92.
American Matt Centrowitz claimed bronze in 3.36.08 just ahead of Spain's Manuel Olmedo. Defending champion Yusuf Saad Kamel, the Kenyan-born Bahraini, went out in the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by John Mehaffey)
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.