Dwight Phillips of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal after the men's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dwight Phillips of the U.S. competes during the men's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

DAEGU, South Korea American Dwight Phillips retained his world long jump title on Friday, leaping 8.45 metres to repel the challenge of Australian Mitch Watt and claim his fourth world championship gold.

The 33-year-old has had a poor season and qualified for Deagu on the back of his gold medal triumph in Berlin two years ago. But he found his form when he needed it to claim another world title after earlier successes in 2003 and 2005.

"I am very honoured to compete with the best in the world and win my fourth title," he said. "This means a lot to me. This is the most important of my four gold medals because I had a lot of adversaries, I had injuries all year. Nobody believed I could do this."

Watt, who had dominated the season and had the four biggest jumps of the year, leaped 8.33 on his second jump but was unable to better that mark over his final four attempts.

"My first jump was big but it was unfortunately a foul and I think that I needed to nail that to win here tonight," he said.

"My calf cramped up in the warmup and I couldn't get rid of it so that's why I needed something early but it wasn't to be.

"I am really glad that Dwight won instead of me - he's a superstar of our event."

Watt, 23, took silver to add to the bronze he won in Berlin two years ago just 18 months after taking up the event.

Ngonidzashe Makusha took the bronze with his opening leap of 8.29 to win bronze and Zimbabawe's first world championship medal.

"I am on the way to being known on the world stage. This is the beginning," said the 24-year-old. "It is very special to carry the Zimbabwean colours. "

(Editing by John Mehaffey)