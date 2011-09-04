Michael Frater, Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake and Nesta Carter (L-R) of Jamaica celebrate winning their men's 4x100 metres relay final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Jamaica set a new world record with a time of 37.04 seconds. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

DAEGU, South Korea Usain Bolt swept away any remaining clouds surrounding his 100m disqualification when he anchored Jamaica to a world record time of 37.04 seconds to retain the world 4x100 metres relay title on Sunday.

The double Olympic sprint champion and world record holder teamed up with Nesta Carter, Michael Frater and Yohan Blake to better the mark of 37.10 seconds the Jamaicans ran to win gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Bolt, who ran the third leg in Beijing, took over the anchor role in the absence of injured former world record holder Asafa Powell and received the baton from Blake, his successor as 100m world champion, with a commanding lead.

The 24-year-old hurtled down the straight well clear of the field with his eyes fixed on the clock before crossing the line and tossing the baton into the air in delight having helped set the only world record at the 13th world championships.

France finished second a world championship record 1.16 seconds behind the dominant Jamaicans to win the silver medal in 38.20 with Saint Kitts and Nevis claiming bronze in 38.49.

The Americans, who had never been beaten in a world championship 4x100m final, failed to finish after their third-leg runner Darvis Patton clipped a British athlete and fell over before attempting to pass the baton to Walter Dix.

The British quartet also failed to finish.

Bolt arrived in Deagu in less than dominant form after coming back from injury and admitted on Saturday that anxiety had caused him to false start in the 100 metres final when he was defending champion.

The biggest name in athletics proved irrepressible, however, and stormed back to reclaim his 200 metres title with ease before closing the championships in record-breaking style.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)