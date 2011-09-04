DAEGU, South Korea American Christian Taylor stunned defending champion Phillips Idowu with a world leading leap of 17.96 metres to win the triple jump gold at the world championships on Sunday.

Briton Idowu was a strong favourite in the absence of the previous world leader Teddy Tamgho of France, who missed the championships after breaking his ankle, and reinforced his position with an opening leap of 17.56 metres.

The flamboyant 32-year-old Olympic silver medallist extended his lead with third and fourth jumps of 17.70m and 17.77m, his best of the year.

The 21-year-old Taylor, however, powered down the runway on his fourth attempt and landed just shy of the 18 metre mark, leaping out of the sandpit and slapping his chest in delight.

Idowu was unable to better the American's mark in his final two jumps and had to settle for silver ahead of Taylor's compatriot Will Claye, who won bronze with a leap of 17.50m.

