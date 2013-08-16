London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
MOSCOW World 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt anchored an emphatic American men's 4x400 metres relay triumph on Friday, a year after they were stunned in the Olympic final by the Bahamas.
The U.S., who have won the world title at every world championships since 2005, had the race sewn up from David Verburg's opening leg, with Tony McQuay and Arman Hall extending the advantage to allow Merritt a comfortable last lap.
With Merritt uncatchable, a thrilling duel for second materialised with Jamaica just pipping Russia much to the disappointment of a vociferous crowd roaring home Vladimir Krasnov.
The Bahamas failed to qualify for the final.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.