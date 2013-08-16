LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. (C) runs to victory in the men's 400 metres final ahead of Jonathan Borlee of Belgium (L), Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic (2nd L), Kirani James of Grenada (3nd R), Tony McQuay of the U.S. (2nd R) and Yousef Ahmed Masrahi of Saudi... REUTERS/Phil Noble

MOSCOW World 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt anchored an emphatic American men's 4x400 metres relay triumph on Friday, a year after they were stunned in the Olympic final by the Bahamas.

The U.S., who have won the world title at every world championships since 2005, had the race sewn up from David Verburg's opening leg, with Tony McQuay and Arman Hall extending the advantage to allow Merritt a comfortable last lap.

With Merritt uncatchable, a thrilling duel for second materialised with Jamaica just pipping Russia much to the disappointment of a vociferous crowd roaring home Vladimir Krasnov.

The Bahamas failed to qualify for the final.

