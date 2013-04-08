Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MOSCOW Russia will waive visa fees for all athletes and officials participating at this year's world athletics championships, Moscow organisers said on Monday.
"The principal decision on free visas has already been made, we just need to take care of some formalities and get all the signatures in place," Alexander Palinsky, who is overseeing preparations for the August 10-18 championships, told reporters.
Palinsky added that a decision regarding the issuance of free visas for spectators would be made in the near future.
This is not the first time Russian authorities have dropped visa requirements ahead of major international sporting events taking place in the country.
Russia waived visa fees for fans with valid tickets to the 2008 Champions League final between English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea in Moscow and plans to do the same for the 2018 World Cup.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John O'Brien)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic would not change a thing about the club's topsy-turvy campaign, saying both he and his players were stronger for the "priceless" experience.