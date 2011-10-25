LONDON Ed Moses, twice Olympic gold medallist and former world champion, was unveiled on Tuesday as the latest official ambassador for London's bid to host the 2017 world athletics championships.

The American 400-metre hurdler, who won Olympic gold in 1976 and 1984, joins other big names supporting the bid, including Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie.

Moses said in a media release: "I first ran in London more than 30 years ago and every time I'm here I am always impressed by the fans. There is a great culture of the sport in this country and the spectators really respect athletics and the athletes."

The venue will be decided by the IAAF Council in Monaco on November 11. In a two-horse race, London faces competition from Doha after withdrawals by Barcelona and Budapest.