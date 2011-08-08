Mane double puts Liverpool back on track
Liverpool belatedly kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG South African double amputee Oscar Pistorius has been selected to run in the 400 metres at the world athletics championships starting in Daegu, South Korea, this month.
In a statement on Monday Athletics South Africa said Pistorius, who runs on carbon fibre legs, had been named to compete in the 400 metres and 4x400 metres relay.
Pistorius, 24, who has been dubbed the Blade Runner, met the qualifying requirements when he clocked 45.07 seconds at a meeting in Lignano, Italy, last month.
"I have dreamed for such a long time of competing in a major championships and this is a very proud moment in my life," Pistorius said in a statement.
"It is an honour to be representing my country at such a prestigious event and I hope to do my best at the competition for South Africa."
(Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.