Oscar Pistorius of South Africa competes in the 400 meters men's race at the IAAF World Challenge Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

JOHANNESBURG South African double amputee Oscar Pistorius has been selected to run in the 400 metres at the world athletics championships starting in Daegu, South Korea, this month.

In a statement on Monday Athletics South Africa said Pistorius, who runs on carbon fibre legs, had been named to compete in the 400 metres and 4x400 metres relay.

Pistorius, 24, who has been dubbed the Blade Runner, met the qualifying requirements when he clocked 45.07 seconds at a meeting in Lignano, Italy, last month.

"I have dreamed for such a long time of competing in a major championships and this is a very proud moment in my life," Pistorius said in a statement.

"It is an honour to be representing my country at such a prestigious event and I hope to do my best at the competition for South Africa."

(Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by John Mehaffey)