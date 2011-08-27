DAEGU, South Korea Asafa Powell is starting to believe that he might be fated never to win a major international title after pulling out of the 100 metres at the world championships with injury.

The 28-year-old Jamaican, who has set four world records in the blue-riband sprint and run more sub-10 second times than any other athlete, withdrew from a highly anticipated showdown with Usain Bolt on Thursday because of a groin strain.

Powell's compatriot has deprived him of the last two major 100 metres titles, at the Beijing Olympics and 2009 world championships, as well as taking away the world record.

Bolt has not been in his most dominant form this year, however, and Powell, with the best time of the season, was expected to have an excellent chance of claiming the world title at his fourth attempt.

The poor timing of the injury has Powell considering that winning one of the sport's major prizes may just not be his destiny.

"I think about it a lot, that every time it comes to the big one there's always something that stops me from getting it," he told a news conference on Saturday.

"But that's just bad luck and I've got to hope for the best for the next one."

The next one for Powell will be the 2012 Olympics and ensuring he would be able to compete in London contributed to his decision to withdraw from Daegu.

"I made a decision not to compete to make sure I can be back for the Olympics, which I'm also really excited about," he said.

"It was very tough for me, I've run with pain on many occasions but this time around it was too much pain.

"I couldn't risk going out there and finishing way back in the field."

Powell still hopes he might be able to run in the 4x100m relay on the last day of the Daegu championships even if he is not certain he will be able to return to the Diamond League circuit this year.

"I wanted to run so bad, that's why I came to Korea and it's not a sure thing yet but I wanted to see if I can run in the relay," Powell said.

"I'm very down about this," he added. "My plan was to come here and win, to beat the entire (100m) field but I'm not able to do it."

Powell said he had plenty to be proud of even if he never won an individual gold in the Olympic or world championships.

"Definitely I would be disappointed if I didn't win one of the major world titles," he added. "But I'll retire as one of the best sprinters that's ever touched the track and that's something to be happy about."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)