Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
DAEGU, South Korea The United States maintained their grip on the women's 4x400 metres crown on Saturday with their third consecutive world championships victory.
The U.S. quartet of Sanya Richards-Ross, Allyson Felix, Jessica Beard and Francena McCorory crossed the line in three minutes 18.09 seconds, with Jamaica holding off Russia to take the silver medal.
Richards-Ross, who finished a disappointing seventh in the individual 400 final, staked the United States to a good lead on the first leg and they were never threatened.
"It was a great team effort and I'm really happy to represent the United States," Richards-Ross said.
The gold was also the first of the competition for Felix, who had been targeting an unprecedented world 200-400 double but had to settle for silver and bronze.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.