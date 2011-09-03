DAEGU, South Korea The United States maintained their grip on the women's 4x400 metres crown on Saturday with their third consecutive world championships victory.

The U.S. quartet of Sanya Richards-Ross, Allyson Felix, Jessica Beard and Francena McCorory crossed the line in three minutes 18.09 seconds, with Jamaica holding off Russia to take the silver medal.

Richards-Ross, who finished a disappointing seventh in the individual 400 final, staked the United States to a good lead on the first leg and they were never threatened.

"It was a great team effort and I'm really happy to represent the United States," Richards-Ross said.

The gold was also the first of the competition for Felix, who had been targeting an unprecedented world 200-400 double but had to settle for silver and bronze.

