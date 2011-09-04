England captaincy could propel Root to new level - Cook
LONDON Joe Root's prodigious batting could reach a new level if he is made England captain, Alastair Cook said after stepping down from the role following 4-1/2 years in charge.
DAEGU, South Korea Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to a world record time of 37.04 seconds in the final of the 4x100 metres relay at the world championships Sunday.
The Jamaicans bettered their own mark of 37.10 seconds which they ran to win gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
BARCELONA Barcelona hope to reverse Luis Suarez's suspension from the King's Cup final after launching an appeal against the Uruguayan's second booking in Tuesday's semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Canadian veteran Erik Guay produced a stunning run on a challenging Super-G course to win the World Championship gold medal 0.45 seconds ahead of Olympic champion and hot favourite Kjetil Jansrud on Wednesday.