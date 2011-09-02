DAEGU, South Korea German youngster David Storl emerged from the shadows to claim a surprise victory and the men's shot put gold with his final throw at the world championships Friday.

The 21-year-old former world junior and youth champion's sixth throw of 21.78 metres, a personal best, enabled him to pip Canada's Dylan Armstrong to gold.

"After the qualification, a lot of my competitors were saying 'who is David Storl?'," he said. "Now they know. Today I had my biggest and greatest competition ever."

Storl had taken the early advantage with his second throw of 21.60 but Armstrong, the world leader this year, hit back with 21.64 on his fourth throw to give him the edge going into the last round.

Belarussian Andrei Mikhnevich of Belarus, the 2003 world champion, beat American defending champion Christian Cantwell to third place with a throw of 21.40 to claim the bronze.

"When I look at my passport, I can see how old I am," said the 35-year-old. "But mentally I feel stronger than many years ago.

"Nobody expected (Storl) to win because he is very young. But I predict a great future for him, I hope he will become very famous and successful."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John Mehaffey)