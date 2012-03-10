Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (R) celebrates his gold medal as he crosses the finish line ahead of Dwain Chambers of Britain (L) at men's 60 metres final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ISTANBUL World indoor 60 metres champion Justin Gatlin and bronze medallist Dwain Chambers have both served doping bans but while the American can prepare for the U.S. Olympic trials, the Briton has yet to find out if he is eligible for the London Games.

Chambers was given a two-year suspension in 2003 after he was found to have used the banned anabolic steroid THG and is subject to a lifetime ban by the British Olympic Association.

The legality of the BOA's eligibility rule, which bars Chambers and other from competing at the Games after serving drug suspensions, is being heard a the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

"I have to take each day as it comes. I have no idea what my future holds," Chambers told a news conference. "I just have to train as normal. That's all I know how to do.

"If I become eligible to compete (at the Olympics), I still have to qualify. I still have to compete against the best in Britain." the 33-year-old added.

"If I do become eligible, it will be fantastic and if I don't then I'll still be a supporter of my team."

Gatlin, who described winning his first title since the end of his four-year-ban in 2010 as a "rebirth" thought his rival should be at the Olympics.

"He is one of the best runners in British history. He came back after all his trials and tribulations. He has established himself as one of the best runners for the UK team," Gatlin said.

"Having him on the line at the Olympics would be a great show."

Gatlin won the Olympic 100 metres title in 2004 and the sprint double at the world championships a year later before failing a dope test for testosterone in 2006.

"It feels good to be back and 6.46 (seconds) was the time I won (the world indoor title) in 2003 and the time I won in tonight," the quietly spoken 30-year-old said.

"It feels a rebirth. The win? It restores a lot of confidence back in me. The last two years I have run since I have been back, I have just been very grateful being back."

(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)