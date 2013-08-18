Leicester register back-to-back wins with 3-1 Hull victory
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.
MOSCOW The final day of the world athletics championships promises to be a fast and furious one with sprint king Usain Bolt aiming to add a third gold to his Moscow tally in the men's 4x100 relay on Sunday.
Bolt has been untouchable on the blue track at the Luzhniki stadium, winning the 100 last weekend and then becoming the first man to take three successive 200 metres titles.
There should also be a third medal for Jamaica's double world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women's relay although Olympic champions the U.S. start as slight favourites, even minus Allyson Felix who tore her hamstring in the women's 200 final on Friday.
With the fans finally filling the stadium in numbers, the championships could end on a noisy high with Russia's Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Mariya Savinova and Ekaterina Poistogova in the women's 800 metres final.
The women's javelin, men's triple jump and men's 1,500 metres are the other medals left to be decided.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed career-best figures of eight for 50 to help Australia bundle out India for 189 on the first day of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
March 4 Forward Marko Arnautovic's first-half double gave Stoke City a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and sent the visitors into the relegation zone for the first time this season.