Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
DAEGU, South Korea Jamaican Usain Bolt will seek to avoid the chaos and confusion of the 4x100 relay final and sign off in style on the final day of the athletics world championships on Sunday.
The Jamaican sprinter has gone from zero to hero in the space of six days with his humiliating disqualification from the 100 for a false start last weekend succeeded by an imperious victory in the 200 on Saturday.
Jamaican sprinters won both the men's and women's 4x100 titles four years ago while the United States teams failed to win a medal.
South Africa's Caster Semenya has looked fit and strong, despite media reports that she was overweight and had fallen out with her coach, and will be looking to retain her 800 metres world title.
The 20-year-old has shown no signs of the back injury that forced her to withdrew from last month's World Student Games.
After a miserable start to the championships, Britain hope to sign off on a high with Phillips Idowu the man to beat in the triple jump while Germany's Betty Heidler is a clear favourite to win back her hammer title.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.