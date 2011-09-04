Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

DAEGU, South Korea Jamaican Usain Bolt will seek to avoid the chaos and confusion of the 4x100 relay final and sign off in style on the final day of the athletics world championships on Sunday.

The Jamaican sprinter has gone from zero to hero in the space of six days with his humiliating disqualification from the 100 for a false start last weekend succeeded by an imperious victory in the 200 on Saturday.

Jamaican sprinters won both the men's and women's 4x100 titles four years ago while the United States teams failed to win a medal.

South Africa's Caster Semenya has looked fit and strong, despite media reports that she was overweight and had fallen out with her coach, and will be looking to retain her 800 metres world title.

The 20-year-old has shown no signs of the back injury that forced her to withdrew from last month's World Student Games.

After a miserable start to the championships, Britain hope to sign off on a high with Phillips Idowu the man to beat in the triple jump while Germany's Betty Heidler is a clear favourite to win back her hammer title.

