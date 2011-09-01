DAEGU, South Korea Britain will be looking to Dai Greene to provide a pre-Olympic fillip with a gold medal in the men's 400 metres hurdles when world championship action returns to the Daegu Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts of next year's London Games have had a disappointing championships so far after Mo Farah was piped to 10,000 metres gold and Jessica Ennis failed to retain her heptathlon title.

A groin injury has robbed the one-lap hurdles of American double defending champion Kerron Clement, who failed to get through the heats, and Greene has been in impressive form in the Diamond League this year.

"I feel confident I can face my opponents in the final," the Welshman said after winning his heat. "I am ready for Thursday. I will just relax, take a nap to get ready for the fight."

The women's 400m hurdles is another of the six titles up for grabs on day six of the championships with American Lashinda Demus hoping to see off the twin Jamaican challenge of defending champion Melaine Walker and Kaliese Spencer.

Kenyan success can again be expected in the men's 3,000m steeplechase while Maryam Jamal, who was born in Ethiopia, is a strong favourite to retain the women's 1,500m title she won for Bahrain in 2007 and 2009.

However, Spain's Natalia Rodriguez, who finished first in Berlin two years ago but was disqualified for tripping a fellow competitor, looked strong in the semi-finals and will be hoping to atone for that disappointment with a gold medal.

Off the track, Russian hopes of success will be pinned on Ivan Ukhov in the absence of injured defending champion Yaroslav Rybakov in the men's high jump, while Cuban Yargelis Savigne will be out for a third successive title in the women's triple jump.

The women's 200m heats will be the highlight of the morning session with American three-times champion Allyson Felix getting back on the track to start the defence of her title after her silver medal-winning performance in the 400m.

Briton Farah will run in the men's 5,000 heats after deciding to double up on Wednesday, UK Athletics said.

(Editing by John O'Brien)