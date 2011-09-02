Phillips Idowu of Britain competes during the men's triple jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

DAEGU, South Korea Britain's Phillips Idowu jumped well within himself to easily qualify for the final of the triple jump world championships on Friday.

The defending champion leapt 17.17 metres, the fourth longest jump of qualifying, and said he was satisfied with the effort on an overcast day at Daegu Stadium.

Cuban Alexis Copello topped qualifying with a jump of 17.31, ahead of Portugal's Nelson Evora. American Will Clay qualified third for Sunday's final.

"It was a case of going out there, putting in a solid runway and putting a solid jump together and it was enough to qualify so I'm pleased with that," said the 32-year-old Idowu.

"You can only defeat who is here and there's a good bunch of guys out here who are going to be competing in the final.

"My plan was to come out here and qualify quite easily and get home and relax to prepare for the final."

2003 champion Christian Olsson was overjoyed to be back at the world championships. The Swede, whose career has been hampered by injuries, qualified with the fifth longest jump of 17.16m.

"This meant so much to me. I am very happy to be at a world championships final again. This is my first time again after eight years," he said.

"At my first attempt I felt like falling forward, but still I felt so much energy. And then with the second attempt, I made it through to the final."

