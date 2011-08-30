DAEGU, South Korea After a frenetic four days of competition, the athletics world championships in Daegu pause for breath on Wednesday with the women's 20 kilometres race walk the only event of the day.

Russian Olga Kaniskina is favourite to make it three world titles in a row, with any challenge likely to come from team mate Vera Sokolova or China's Hong Liu.

The 26-year-old Kaniskina is also the Beijing Olympic champion.

A succession of controversies clouded individual performances on the first three days.

On the fourth day David Rudisha remained unbeaten over 800m since the 2009 worlds and Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva missed out on a medal after failing to clear 4.80m.

