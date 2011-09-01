DAEGU, South Korea American Lashinda Demus ran the third-fastest women's 400 metres hurdles of all time on Thursday to win gold at the world championships in a time of 52.47 seconds.

Defending champion Melaine Walker of Jamaica took the silver and Russian Natalya Antyukh the bronze.

Walker burst out of the blocks and built up a good early lead but Demus bided her time and reeled the Jamaican in around the final bend.

The pair powered down the home straight stride for stride before Demus used the momentum from a cleaner jump over the final hurdle to edge in front and take gold.

Kaliese Spencer, the pre-race favourite and fastest in the world this year, was a disappointing fourth.

