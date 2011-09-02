DAEGU, South Korea Australian Sally Pearson ran a blistering 12.53 seconds to qualify fastest for the women's 100 metres hurdles at the world championships on Friday.

The Olympic silver medallist, who was hampered by back issues at the last world championships in Berlin, said she had had every intention of running a quick heat to avoid any mishaps.

"Not a bad start, I'm really happy with that," she added.

"I didn't want to take any risks. I really wanted to run that fast so I led it. It's not surprising because I'm in shape."

Pearson has been in dazzling form in the Diamond League this season with three hurdles victories and the world's best time of 12.48 seconds.

Also qualifying for Saturday's semi-finals were Americans Danielle Carruthers, Kellie Wells and Dawn Harper.