Asafa Powell of Jamaica celebrates with teammates after winning the men's 4 x 100 metres relay final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach - RTX1Q67A

KINGSTON Asafa Powell will carry Jamaica's sprinting hopes at the world indoor championships this month as the former 100 metres world record holder was named to his country's squad on Friday.

Powell will be the biggest name on the Jamaican team at the March 17-20 worlds in Portland, Oregon, that will not include Usain Bolt as the world record holder over 100 and 200 metres does not race indoors.

The Jamaican team will be made up of 11 men and 13 women, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said in a statement.

Powell, 33, is a two-time world championships 100m bronze medallist. The women's team includes reigning 100m hurdles world champion Danielle Williams and 200m silver medallist Elaine Thompson from the 2015 world chanmpionships in Beijing.

(Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston; Editing by Frank Pingue)