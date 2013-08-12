PARIS French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre has been ruled out of the rest of Moscow's world athletics championships by a thigh injury sustained during Sunday's 100 metres final.

Despite less-than-stellar form, Lemaitre had been considered a medal contender for the 200 metres, two years after clinching bronze in Daegu. That final is scheduled for Saturday.

"The injury requires him to rest completely for eight days, under medical scrutiny," the French athletics federation (FFA) said in a statement on Monday.

Lemaitre, who finished seventh in the 100 metres and was carried off the track on a stretcher, was to have been a key member of France's 4x100 metres relay team.

