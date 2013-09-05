Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N, the world's largest ammunition maker, will buy gun accessories company Bushnell Group Holdings Inc for $985 million (628 million pounds) to expand its portfolio of shooting sports products.

ATK, spun off from Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) in 1990, said it would integrate Bushnell into its sporting group business, which makes products such as sporting rifles, holsters and harnesses.

Bushnell, owned by private equity firm MidOcean Partners since 2007, makes binoculars, riflescopes and night vision equipment for sports such as shooting, hunting and fishing.

The deal comes at a time when gun makers are facing intense pressure after a shooting at a Connecticut school last year.

President Barack Obama has already announced two changes to federal gun rules to help keep weapons from criminals, and said the he still wants to push Congress to pass new gun control measures.

Private equity firms have also come under fire to review investments in gun-related companies. Cerberus Capital Management put its Freedom Group, whose Bushmaster rifle was used in the Connecticut shooting, up for sale in December.

Sources, which told Reuters in August that ATK was nearing a deal for Bushnell, said at the time that MidOcean's desire to sell Bushnell was not influenced by those considerations.

ATK said it expects the deal to close in the next two quarters and add to earnings from its next fiscal year ending March 2015. The company intends to fund the transaction with cash and debt.

Bushnell is expected to have sales of about $600 million in 2013.

The deal will also help ATK to enter the golf, skiing and camping markets.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Robert W Baird & Co Inc were financial advisers to Bushnell, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser.

