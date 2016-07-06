LUSAKA Atlas Mara (ATMA.L) has appointed former Standard Chartered Bank Africa chief risk officer Benjamin Dabrah as managing director of its latest acquisition Finance Bank Zambia (FBZ).

The London-listed financial services provider said in a statement that FBZ and BancABC Zambia, which it also owns, would eventually be merged into one commercial entity, without giving a timeframe.

Before joining Standard Chartered Bank, Dabrah was managing director of Barclays Bank Ghana.

Atlas acquired FBZ for about $61 million in cash and 3.3 million of Atlas Mara shares.

