Atmel Corp ATML.O, a maker of small processors called microcontrollers that are used in the electronics industry, is exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Atmel, which has a market capitalization of around $4 billion, is working with investment bank Qatalyst Partners on a sale process, two of the people said. There is no certainty that Atmel will decide to sell itself, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Atmel and Qatalyst did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)